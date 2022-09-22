WYSO Morning News Update: September 22, 2022
No debates for some Ohio candidates, another push for tax revenue in Trotwood , and a community turns out for WWII hero in today's morning news update.
In today's Morning News Update with Mike Frazier:
- Former Good Sam Location Update: Members of a local group called the Clergy Community Coalition spoke at the Dayton city commission meeting last night. They don’t agree with how the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Dayton is being developed. WYSO’s Chris Welter was there.
- No Debates for Some Ohio Candidates: The Ohio Debate Commission has announced that Republican candidates for US Senate and governor have declined invitations to debate their opponents. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on what this means for voters.
- Community Turnout for Jim "Pee Wee" Martin: Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin, a decorated WWII veteran and Greene County native who died Sept. 11, was laid to rest Wednesday morning. He fought on D-Day and in the Battle of the Bulge. He was 101. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Trotwood Income Tax: Voters in the City of Trotwood will once again decide on an income tax hike in November. A slim majority of voters in May said ‘no’ to the 0.5% additional income tax. But city officials say they need the revenue to pay for road improvements. According to the Dayton Daily News, the tax increase would give the city an additional $1 million annually. City leaders say the additional revenue would pay for street resurfacing in residential neighborhoods. The current budget for the program is $1.9 million. If passed the income tax increase would be imposed for 5 years. It would cost anyone working in the city, with an annual income of $50,000, an extra $250 a year.