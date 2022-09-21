Ohio Supreme Court restores election denier to November ballot in secretary of state race

The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered a podcaster — who denies the results of the 2020 election — to be listed on the fall ballot as an independent candidate for the state office that oversees elections.

The decision came after Terpsehore "Tore" Maras appealed a challenge that got her removed from the ballot last month.

The court’s three Democratic justices — Jennifer Brunner, Michael Donnelly, and Melody Stewart — and Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ruled in favor of Maras, who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election. Maras had appealed a ruling from the assistant secretary of state which dismissed 17 signatures from her petitions.

That ruling to strike signatures came after a challenge by Ohio Republican Party Executive Director Justin Bis last month, and then a hearing before Republican former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O'Donnell, who had recommended even more signatures be dismissed.

The justices said Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican running for re-election, “acted in clear disregard of applicable law” in that action and ordered nine signatures restored, giving Maras just enough signatures to make the ballot as an independent in the secretary of state race. Maras will face LaRose and Democratic candidates Chelsea Clark.

Republican Justices Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine dissented, saying Maras didn’t follow the law when submitting her petitions. Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy didn’t participate.

Maras had tried to run in the Republican primary for secretary of state in May, but she had been ruled ineligible. Her appeal of that decision was rejected. She then filed petitions to run as an independent.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.