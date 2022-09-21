© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Ohio Supreme Court restores election denier to November ballot in secretary of state race

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published September 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
Dan Konik
The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered a podcaster — who denies the results of the 2020 election — to be listed on the fall ballot as an independent candidate for the state office that oversees elections.

The decision came after Terpsehore "Tore" Maras appealed a challenge that got her removed from the ballot last month.

The court’s three Democratic justices — Jennifer Brunner, Michael Donnelly, and Melody Stewart — and Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor ruled in favor of Maras, who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election. Maras had appealed a ruling from the assistant secretary of state which dismissed 17 signatures from her petitions.

That ruling to strike signatures came after a challenge by Ohio Republican Party Executive Director Justin Bis last month, and then a hearing before Republican former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Terrence O'Donnell, who had recommended even more signatures be dismissed.

The justices said Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican running for re-election, “acted in clear disregard of applicable law” in that action and ordered nine signatures restored, giving Maras just enough signatures to make the ballot as an independent in the secretary of state race. Maras will face LaRose and Democratic candidates Chelsea Clark.

Republican Justices Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine dissented, saying Maras didn’t follow the law when submitting her petitions. Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy didn’t participate.

Maras had tried to run in the Republican primary for secretary of state in May, but she had been ruled ineligible. Her appeal of that decision was rejected. She then filed petitions to run as an independent.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau.

Local and Statewide News Ohio ElectionsOhio PoliticsElectionsThe Statehouse News BureauStatewide News
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler