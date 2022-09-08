Ohio's Cedar Point permanently shuts down one of its premier thrill rides

Cedar Point in Sandusky is permanently grounding what was the fastest and tallest roller coaster in the world when it debuted 19 years ago – the Top Thrill Dragster.

In a park-produced video in 2013, Cedar Point's communications director Tony Clark shouted over the noise of the Top Thrill Dragster, saying it's been giving millions and millions of riders a 17 second side ride at 120 miles an hour. That video celebrated Top Thrill Dragster’s 10th anniversary.

The ride won’t make it to its 20th anniversary.

Cedar Point tweeted out a statement saying the ride is being retired and its team is working on “creating a new and reimagined ride experience”.

The $25 million ride has had repeated issues, and last August a bracket fell off the ride and hit a Michigan woman in the head, critically injuring her. The ride hasn't operated since. A state investigation cleared Cedar Point of wrongdoing in that incident.

Cedar Point declined an interview, referring back to its statement on social media, which adds that more details and information will be shared at a later date.

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point, also owns Ohio's other big amusement park, Kings Island in Mason near Cincinnati.

