WYSO Morning News Update: September 1, 2022

WYSO Morning News Update for September 1, 2022 with Mike Frazier:
- Election denier can't run for Secretary of State
(Statehouse News Bureau) - A podcaster who publicly denies that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election cannot be on the ballot as an independent candidate this fall for Ohio secretary of state. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports she’s been removed for having too few valid signatures on her paperwork.
- Sen. Brown on burn pits
(WYSO) - The PACT Act is a new federal law that expands access to health care for Veterans exposed to toxic chemicals during their service. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown met with local veterans services organizations in Huber Heights yesterday to raise awareness about it. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
- Inflation Reduction Act EPA regulations
(Statehouse Bureau) - Ohio environmental groups are celebrating new language in federal law, which they say will solidify the scope and authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gasses. The language was included in the blockbuster legislation to combat climate change. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- City of Dayton broadband internet expansion
(WYSO) - The City of Dayton is investing over $200,000 to begin expanding high speed internet access for its residents. To get the ball rolling, the city has partnered with a company to make an inventory of the city’s current fiber optics network capabilities. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.