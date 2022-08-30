© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: August 30, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published August 30, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
Early Morning Sunrise On Ohio River
Fred Haaser
/
Wikimedia Commons

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 30, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Honda EV battery plant in Ohio?
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - Honda and the Korean company LG are planning a $4 billion electric vehicle battery making factory in the US, and there are strong indications that it may end up in Ohio. This comes eight months after Intel announced a $20 billion computer chip making plant that could grow into the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
  • Biodigester violation allegations
    (WYSO) - The US EPA alleges a local company that runs something called a biodigester violated the Clean Air Act. This comes after residents have complained for years of foul odors from the operation.
  • Dayton Food Bank Update
    (WYSO) - Ohio food banks are struggling to keep up with supply shortages and rising food costs. The state has had over 275 federal food trucks canceled. They’re spending more with a limited budget. And donations have gone down. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa has that story.
  • Dayton Mediation Response Unit
    (WYSO) - Not every dispute needs a police officer. That’s why the City of Dayton introduced its 911 alternative response in May. Since then the Mediation Response Unit has taken more than 400 calls to de-escalate nonviolent situations. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with the unit’s coordinator about how the group works.

Tags

Local and Statewide News WYSO Morning News Update
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier