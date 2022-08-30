WYSO Morning News Update: August 30, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 30, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Honda EV battery plant in Ohio?
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Honda and the Korean company LG are planning a $4 billion electric vehicle battery making factory in the US, and there are strong indications that it may end up in Ohio. This comes eight months after Intel announced a $20 billion computer chip making plant that could grow into the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Biodigester violation allegations
(WYSO) - The US EPA alleges a local company that runs something called a biodigester violated the Clean Air Act. This comes after residents have complained for years of foul odors from the operation.
- Dayton Food Bank Update
(WYSO) - Ohio food banks are struggling to keep up with supply shortages and rising food costs. The state has had over 275 federal food trucks canceled. They’re spending more with a limited budget. And donations have gone down. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa has that story.
- Dayton Mediation Response Unit
(WYSO) - Not every dispute needs a police officer. That’s why the City of Dayton introduced its 911 alternative response in May. Since then the Mediation Response Unit has taken more than 400 calls to de-escalate nonviolent situations. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with the unit’s coordinator about how the group works.