WYSO Evening News Update: 26 animals removed from Jefferson Township home
In the WYSO Evening News Update for August 19, 2022
- Humane Society removes animals from Jefferson Township homes
(WYSO) The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said they found horses, sheep, emus, and geese. The Humane Society's Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department had received complaints about how the animals were treated. When they arrived, the department says the animals lacked access to water and nutritious food. The horses and emus are now at a foster home and the sheep and geese are at the society's rehab center.
- Sailor Hoffman's remains return home:
(WYSO) The remains of Sailor Joseph Warren Hoffman, who died at Pearl Harbor more than eighty years ago, are being returned to his home state of Ohio this weekend. Hoffman was a musician first class (MUS1), which means he performed at official ceremonies and to entertain. MUS1 Hoffman was one of 429 people who died aboard the USS Oklahoma on the morning of December 7, 1941 in an attack.
- Another District Map Deadline Missed:
(Statehouse News Bureau) Thursday was the deadline for the Ohio General Assembly to adopt a new congressional district map. The last version was rejected as unconstitutionally gerrymandered by the Ohio Supreme Court but Republican leaders say they still have more time, based on a possible appeal to federal court —an argument critics call “absurd.”
- Agraria's Big Map Out! Program:
(WYSO) Kids are back in school but a local program hopes to get them out of the classroom. The free pilot program includes six schools in the region. It’s designed to teach kids about their environment while they are outside.