Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: 26 animals removed from Jefferson Township home

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
Some of the sheep rescued from the Jefferson Township home
Humane Society of Greater Dayton
Contributed
Some of the sheep rescued from the Jefferson Township home

In the WYSO Evening News Update for August 19, 2022

  • Humane Society removes animals from Jefferson Township homes
    (WYSO) The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said they found horses, sheep, emus, and geese. The Humane Society's Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department had received complaints about how the animals were treated. When they arrived, the department says the animals lacked access to water and nutritious food. The horses and emus are now at a foster home and the sheep and geese are at the society's rehab center.
  • Sailor Hoffman's remains return home:
    (WYSO) The remains of Sailor Joseph Warren Hoffman, who died at Pearl Harbor more than eighty years ago, are being returned to his home state of Ohio this weekend. Hoffman was a musician first class (MUS1), which means he performed at official ceremonies and to entertain. MUS1 Hoffman was one of 429 people who died aboard the USS Oklahoma on the morning of December 7, 1941 in an attack.
  • Another District Map Deadline Missed:
    (Statehouse News Bureau) Thursday was the deadline for the Ohio General Assembly to adopt a new congressional district map. The last version was rejected as unconstitutionally gerrymandered by the Ohio Supreme Court but Republican leaders say they still have more time, based on a possible appeal to federal court —an argument critics call “absurd.”
  • Agraria's Big Map Out! Program:
    (WYSO) Kids are back in school but a local program hopes to get them out of the classroom. The free pilot program includes six schools in the region. It’s designed to teach kids about their environment while they are outside.

Local and Statewide News Humane Society of Greater DaytonU.S. NavyGerrymanderingAgraria
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
