WYSO Evening News Update: convenience store owners get ready for Mega Millions onslaught
Your WYSO Evening News Update for July 28, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
- Mega Millions Lottery brings an influx of customers to local convenience stores
(WYSO) The next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be a whopping $1.02 billion, the nation’s third largest jackpot ever. It’s spurring people from across the Miami Valley to rush out and buy tickets. Convenience store owners across the region say they are gearing up for an influx of customers from ticket sales.
- City of Fairborn sues 3M, Dupont, others for alleged water contamination
(WYSO) Fairborn is suing 32 companies that it alleges produced so-called "forever chemicals" that contaminated one of its back-up drinking water wells. PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” are extremely difficult to break down because of their strong chemical bonds and they end up sticking around for a long time in water, soil and the human body. The chemicals have been linked to cancer and developmental problems. Fairborn's City Manager Rob Anderson said that PFAS was found in one of the city's back-up wells but the chemical has not been found in any of the wells that provide drinking water to the city's 40,000 residents. Anderson said if the city wins the lawsuit, the PFAS manufacturers would be required to pay for past, present, and future treatment, remediation, and filtration of PFAS chemicals in the city's water supply. In 2018, the city of Dayton also sued forever chemical manufacturers for allegedly contaminating its wells. 3M, one of the most recognizable companies listed in both city’s suits, said in a statement to WYSO: "3M acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS - including AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam) - and will vigorously defend its record of environmental stewardship."
- Clinton county man sentenced for threatening a witness after posting videos from the U.S. Capitol riots
(AP) The Ohio man who admitted threatening a witness after posting videos from the U.S. Capitol riots was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation. Justin Stoll, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty in January in the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. Authorities allege Stoll breached the security barricades at the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to court documents, Stoll recorded videos showing the security breaches and posted them online. Federal prosecutors said Stoll declared in one video, “We are at war at the Capitol…. We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.” When one viewer said they’d saved his video, Stoll warned that if the viewer took action to “ever jeopardize me, from being with my family,” then the person would meet his or her “maker,” and that he would be the one to “arrange the meeting.”
- Early voting numbers for August 2 special primary are in
(WYSO) The August 2 special election primary is less than one week away. The special primary is for local issues, state senator, state representative and party executive committee races. 93,000 absentee ballots have been requested to date and around 67,000 votes have been cast statewide. Absentee ballot applications must be received by your local board of elections by noon on Saturday.