Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Cincinnati officer faces consequences after using slurs on duty

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published July 27, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 27, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Update: Clark County Deputy Shooting update
    (WYSO) - The Clark County coroner has identified two other people killed during a shooting and fire on Sunday that also led to the death of a Clark County deputy. Cole White of South Charleston, and Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield, were killed during the incident at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Eastern Clark County. Their causes of death remain under investigation. And funeral services have been set for Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed while responding to the reported break in at the mobile home. The funeral will be at noon Monday, August 1st, at First Christian Church in Springfield.
  • Cincinnati cop uses racial
    (WVXU) - A Cincinnati Police officer has been suspended after she was recorded using racial slurs on duty. Officer Rose Valentino was heard on her body camera swearing at a teenage pedestrian and other drivers, while stuck in traffic, back on April 5 of this year. Interim City Manager John Curp calls the camera video disturbing. In a release, he says he wants the police department to thoroughly investigate the matter and recommend discipline. Curp says that process is mandated by contract with the FOP. The acting chief has suspended Valentino's police powers. Officer Valentino joined the department in 2008. During the initial review, she told the investigator that she recognized she was not mentally healthy, and sought counseling.
  • South Side in Bloom
    (WYSO) - A group of organizations will host a free tour of urban farms and neighborhood parks this weekend. South Side in Bloom will highlight the efforts by community members to repurpose land in Springfield.
  • Butter Cow!
    (WVXU) - Organizers are unveiling the theme of one of Ohio's more quirky traditions. WVXU's Tana Weingartner is spreading the details for the Ohio Newsroom.

Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
