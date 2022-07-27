WYSO Morning News Update: Cincinnati officer faces consequences after using slurs on duty
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 27, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Update: Clark County Deputy Shooting update
(WYSO) - The Clark County coroner has identified two other people killed during a shooting and fire on Sunday that also led to the death of a Clark County deputy. Cole White of South Charleston, and Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield, were killed during the incident at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Eastern Clark County. Their causes of death remain under investigation. And funeral services have been set for Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed while responding to the reported break in at the mobile home. The funeral will be at noon Monday, August 1st, at First Christian Church in Springfield.
- Cincinnati cop uses racial
(WVXU) - A Cincinnati Police officer has been suspended after she was recorded using racial slurs on duty. Officer Rose Valentino was heard on her body camera swearing at a teenage pedestrian and other drivers, while stuck in traffic, back on April 5 of this year. Interim City Manager John Curp calls the camera video disturbing. In a release, he says he wants the police department to thoroughly investigate the matter and recommend discipline. Curp says that process is mandated by contract with the FOP. The acting chief has suspended Valentino's police powers. Officer Valentino joined the department in 2008. During the initial review, she told the investigator that she recognized she was not mentally healthy, and sought counseling.
- New study involving trees
(WYSO) - Studies show that trees and their shade can improve the aesthetics, air quality and even the safety of a neighborhood. A new cost-benefit analysis shows that planting more trees in Ohio’s biggest cities can also have a positive economic impact.
- South Side in Bloom
(WYSO) - A group of organizations will host a free tour of urban farms and neighborhood parks this weekend. South Side in Bloom will highlight the efforts by community members to repurpose land in Springfield.
- Butter Cow!
(WVXU) - Organizers are unveiling the theme of one of Ohio's more quirky traditions. WVXU's Tana Weingartner is spreading the details for the Ohio Newsroom.