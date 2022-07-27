WYSO Evening News Update: all sorts of Ohio businesses are applying for sports betting licensures
Your WYSO Evening News Update for July 27, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
Clark County Deputy's funeral set for Monday
(WYSO) Matthew Yates, the Clark County deputy shot and killed while responding to a 911 call on Sunday, will have his funeral next week. The visitation is Sunday, July 31 and the funeral will be on Monday, August 1. Clark County government offices will be closed on Monday so employees can attend the funeral.
- Renewable energy group says Ohio's solar job growth is "strong"
(WYSO) Ohio added 879 new jobs in the solar energy industry last year, which means the state now ranks eighth in the nation for solar jobs, according to a new survey from BW Research Partnership. Larry Sherwood is the CEO of the non-profit that commissioned the study, the Interstate Renewable Energy Council. Sherwood said Ohio's relatively strong solar energy job numbers can be attributed to the growth of utility scale solar installations in the state and big panel manufacturers like Perrysburg's First Solar.
All sorts of Ohio businesses are applying for sports betting licensures
(Statehouse News Bureau) Ohio will launch legal sports betting on January 1, 2023. This summer, Ohio gaming regulators are getting ready by combing through more than 100 applications for sports betting licensures. The applicants are for mobile and on-location sports gambling and include casinos, professional sports teams and a fireworks company.
- Navy Admiral comes to Clark State
(WYSO) Navy Rear Admiral John Spencer was at Clark State’s Beavercreek Campus for Dayton Navy Week today. Spencer also met with local and state representatives, and business leaders with ties to the US Navy. Clark State has been named a top school in a military guide to colleges and universities.