WYSO Evening News Update: Climate change likely to create more extreme weather
Your WYSO Evening News Update for July 20, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
- HEAT ADVISORY, SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY: A heat advisory is in effect today for much of Southwest Ohio. Heat index levels will be in the 100 degree range. The heat can be dangerous to those who are sensitive to high temperatures. Greene County will offer cooling shelters in libraries and senior centers today. Strong thunderstorms also are possible today and this evening, with the potential for strong winds and damaging hail. A tornado cannot be ruled out.
- U.S. Sen. Brown moves on worker assistance bill: It feels like it's between 100 and 105 degrees in the Miami Valley today. There's also potential for thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes this evening. It's a weather double whammy. Scientists say with climate change, extreme weather like today will become more common. So U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he wants to make sure workers who are exposed to the elements are protected. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
- OEC Climate Change Report: A new report set out to estimate what climate change will cost Ohio cities and other communities by 2050. It found the cost will likely climb into the billions. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports on the data that was put together by the Ohio Environmental Council, Power a Clean Future in Ohio, and the Scioto Analysis.
- Poll workers still needed: Poll workers are still needed for some counties in Southwest Ohio for the Aug. 2 primary election. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office established a goal for the number of workers to assist those who want to vote in person. Clark, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties are below that goal. Those who want to work the polls on Aug. 2 can sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy. The state says that poll workers are financially compensated for their time on Election Day.
- Dayton housing tracker: The city of Dayton has launched the Dayton Housing Tracker. It’s a new online housing portal for monitoring reported housing issues. Dayton residents can check complaints by looking up an address on the portal. The tracker will show the nature of the issue, the date of the original complaint, and if any action has been taken.
You can visit the portal at Dayton Ohio dot gov slash housing tracker.