WYSO Morning News Update: Sherrod Brown wants Republicans to apologize for questioning the validity of story of 10-year-old rape victim
WYSO Morning News Update for July 15, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- COVID-19 transmission risk level "High" in Montgomery County
The COVID-19 transmission risk level for Montgomery County has been raised to high. Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the risk level due to increasing COVID infections in the county in the past several weeks.Greene County’s risk level was raised to High earlier this week.The CDC recommends people in Montgomery and Greene County wear masks indoors and update their COVID vaccines and boosters. Preble, Darke, Clark, and Hamilton counties currently are at medium risk levels, while other counties in southwest Ohio are at low.
- Clearcreek shooting update
(WYSO) - More details have come out about the events that led up to the shooting in Warren County this week. It left one man dead and a police officer seriously injured. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
- Montgomery County BoE Ballot Error spot
(WYSO) - The Montgomery County Board of Elections sent out 177 misprinted absentee Democratic ballots. The ballots were missing a place to write-in a Democratic State House candidate. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Kettering's multi-million dollar levy
(Dayton Daily News) - The Kettering School Board has given preliminary approval to proceed with a new almost $6 million levy for the November ballot. The Dayton Daily news reports the property tax is expected to prevent significant budget shortfalls. The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home more than $200 a year. It would generate about $9 million annually for Kettering schools.
- Sherrod Brown on ten year old rape victim
(Statehouse News Bureau) - The story about a ten-year-old rape victim who went to Indiana to get an abortion in the days after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban went into effect is prompting calls for apologies and change. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.