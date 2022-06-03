WYSO Morning News Update: Gov. DeWine confirms he will sign bill lowering training requirements for armed school staff
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 03, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- DeWine confirms he'll sign armed school personnel bill
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio teachers and other school employees and volunteers could start carrying weapons in school buildings as soon as this fall. Gov. Mike DeWine has confirmed that he’ll sign a bill passed by Republican state lawmakers Wednesday that lowers training requirements for those armed personnel.
- Bail changes, citizens voting amendments set for ballot
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Voters will consider two constitutional amendments this fall – one related to people accused of crimes and bail, and the other to immigrants and voting. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the amendments passed the Senate in a busy session Wednesday afternoon.
- Ohio Legislature passes funding for August 2 primary
(Statehouse News Bureau) — A bill to pour half a billion dollars into projects in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties, also sets aside $20 million dollars to run the August 2 primary elections for state House and Senate districts. A federal court has ordered the state to use maps that were found unconstitutional for the August 2 primary.
- Pride Celebration Sponsorships
(WYSO) — The Greater Dayton LGBT Center says it’s received a record number of sponsorships for this year’s Pride Celebration. The Center says 34 sponsors have donated more than $50,000 dollars this year. LGBT Center President, RJ McKay, says the increase in sponsorships and donations just before the annual pride event benefit the organization throughout the year. “We have an Alcoholics Anonymous group specifically for the LGBTQ plus community," McKay said. "We have a sexual assault survivor group. We have a transgender group that meets at the Center Monthly.…And all of those events and more are funded specifically through the fundraising that we get at Pride." The Center’s mission also includes advocacy through businesses, schools, and lawmakers to improve the lives of the LGBT-plus community. You can find out more about their programs at Dayton LGBT Center website.