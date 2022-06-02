Shooting at Miami Valley Hospital: Unclear how inmate got free of cuffs, police say

A jail inmate who shot and killed a security guard at Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday pointed the gun at other people while running out of the emergency room before killing himself in the parking lot.

Police say 30-year-old Brian Booth was handcuffed while receiving treatment in the emergency room when he stole security guard Darrell Holderman's gun.

A nurse at Miami Valley Hospital confirmed Booth at was handcuffed and shackled at one point. It’s unknown how or why he got un-cuffed.

Video footage from inside the hospital shows Booth pointing the gun at various people while trying to find a way out. He then shot himself in the hospital parking lot.

The Dayton Police Department posted on Twitter saying Holderman passed away from his injuries.

#UPDATE #HospitalInvestigation - Unfortunately, the security guard who was shot this morning did succumb to his injuries. https://t.co/teDXPcdI9g — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 1, 2022

Holderman, 78, worked for Merchants Security, a private company contracted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Holderman was one Merchants Security guard go to inmate transports.

The inmate had no history of violent crime and was in a separate room in the ER.

ER services were temporarily rerouted on Wednesday morning but returned to normal by midday.

The hospital president has said Miami Valley Hospital is safe, and no staff were injured.

As for increasing police or security presence, Dayton Police said Miami Valley Hospital has its own security that is certified, but the department will always support the hospital.