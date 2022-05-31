WYSO Morning News Update: Lawmakers look for ways to pay for second primary
Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 31, 2022:
- Huffman on paying for August 2 election
(Statehouse News Bureau) — A federal court ruling on Friday sets up an August 2 primary for Ohio House and Senate districts, using maps that were ruled unconstitutionally gerrymandered in March. Now lawmakers are deciding how to pay the estimated $20 million cost of that vote. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- Tim Ryan receives endorsement
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Democratic candidate for Ohio’s open US Senate seat has gotten the endorsement of a union group that has a record of endorsing Republicans as well. The Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council is made up of 14 local member councils and more than 100,000 workers. Rep. Tim Ryan says this endorsement reflects the work he’s been doing with unions for over two decades – which is in contrast to his opponent, Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance.
- Wooster Police Reform Wrap
(WKSU) — The Wooster Ohio Police Department is implementing tighter restrictions for using chokeholds and no-knock warrants. For The Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Anna Huntsman reports the changes come two years after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
- Food inflation
(WYSO) — The U.S. The Department of Agriculture released a report this month that predicts food prices will increase by about 7% by the end of the year. Low-income families will be impacted the most. Prices for foods such as chicken, fish, and eggs increased 14 percent over the last 12 months.