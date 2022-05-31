© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Lawmakers look for ways to pay for second primary

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT
Ohio Voting Sticker
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 31, 2022:

  • Food inflation
    (WYSO) — The U.S. The Department of Agriculture released a report this month that predicts food prices will increase by about 7% by the end of the year. Low-income families will be impacted the most. Prices for foods such as chicken, fish, and eggs increased 14 percent over the last 12 months.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Government & PoliticsPoliceFoodThe Statehouse News BureauWKSU
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
See stories by Desmond Winton-Finklea