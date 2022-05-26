WYSO News Update: May 26, 2022
Your WYSO News Update for May 26, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- West Liberty school district
(WYSO) — A gunman killed at least 21 people on Tuesday at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school. Five years ago, there was a school shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School in Logan County. WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with West Liberty-Salem’s superintendent about how staff who experienced the shooting in 2017 are feeling this week after the tragedy in Texas.
- Dayton, Ohio teen curfew
(WYSO) — The Dayton Police Department will enforce a curfew for minors this Friday night after several complaints in downtown neighborhoods. Unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 are not allowed in public between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Dayton. There are exceptions though – like if a teen is in their front yard or heading back home from work. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Maps struck down a fifth time
(Statehouse News Bureau) — For the fifth time, a split Ohio Supreme Court has ruled state House and Senate maps passed by the Ohio Redistricting Commission are unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports they were rejected not only because they’d already been ruled unconstitutional in March, but also because they’d be in effect for only this year, when the constitution specifies four or ten year maps.
- Ohio House approves non-citizens voting amendment effort
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio House has approved a proposed constitutional amendment that could be on the ballot this fall. It would deny non-citizens the right to vote in Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has more.