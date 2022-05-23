WYSO Evening News Update: Jif recalls peanut butter; Tick season starts in Ohio
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 23, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
- Jiff peanut butter recall
(WYSO) — Ohio company J.M. Smucker issued a voluntary recall for its Jif peanut butter products last week due to potential salmonella contamination. The outbreak is linked to a manufacturing facility in Lexington, Kentucky. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide, And so far fourteen people have been reported sick in the United States. One of them is from Ohio. Consumers can find out if their Jif peanut butter product has been recalled by following instructions on the U.S. Food and Drug administration’s website. You’re advised to throw away the product immediately if it has been recalled.
- Former Ohio prisons chief top contender to run US prisons
(AP) — The former head of Ohio’s prison system is a top contender to lead the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Gary Mohr headed the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections from 2011 to 2018. He then served as president of the American Correctional Association until last year. The current director of the federal prison system, Michael Carvajal, is resigning after an AP investigation found sexual abuse and low-staffing problems among prison employees. Thousands of federal prisoners became infected with COVID-19 and almost 300 died during Carvajal’s tenure. The Associated Press reports that Mohr is leading the pack of candidates to head the federal prison system.
- Unemployment checks and Cedar Point passes
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Two headlining cases, both related to the COVID pandemic, come before the Ohio Supreme Court this week.
- Tick season for Ohio
(WYSO) — Local scientists say that we will see an increase in parasitic ticks in the state this year. They say the increase is due to warming temperatures from climate change expanding the number of months ticks can survive in Ohio. There are also an abundance of hosts in the area, like deer, for the ticks to feed on. Dr. Don Cipollini is a professor of biological sciences at Wright State University. "It's like a perfect storm of events, conducive environmental conditions coupled with plenty of hosts," Dr. Cipollini. But Dr. Cipollini says that ticks should not discourage people from enjoying nature. He recommends people wear boots while hiking, utilize insect and tick repellents, and to always check yourself and pets for any ticks.