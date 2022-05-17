WYSO Evening News Update: Amtrak explores options in Ohio; No endorsements for high school athletics
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 17, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
- Expansion of medical marijuana
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The number of medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio will be more than doubling soon after the Ohio Board of Pharmacy approved 70 new licenses. And three more will be approved soon.
- Amtrak in Ohio
(Columbus Dispatch) — Amtrak railroad services could be expanding in Ohio. The new routes would connect Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton, and Cincinnati. It is estimated to cost about $100 million to build. Amtrak says they would cover construction and operating costs for five years and then split the remaining costs with the state. State officials emphasize that the Amtrak expansion is not set in stone, but did say they are exploring the option.
- Affordable housing shortage
(WOSU) — The Biden administration used Columbus as a backdrop Monday for a new plan aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage in affordable housing. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU's Matthew Rand reports the White House hopes to close the gap within five years.
- High school athletic endorsements proposal defeated
(Dayton Daily News) — A proposal that would have allowed high school athletes in Ohio to sign endorsement agreements was voted down by high school principals across the state today. The Name, Image and Likeness proposal for high school athletes would have been similar to what the NCAA now allows for college-level athletes. In a statement, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Doug Ute said that the Name, Image and Likeness proposal may be voted on again in the future.
- Gorceryland donation
(WYSO) — The owners of a south Springfield market have announced they will donate the store's first year's profits back to the community. Groceryland opened last year at the location of a former Kroger supermarket on South Limestone Street.