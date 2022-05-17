© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Amtrak explores options in Ohio; No endorsements for high school athletics

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
Gymnasium at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Ohio
Aesopposea
/
Wikimedia Commons
The proposal was voted down 538-254 by the Ohio High School Athletic Association member principals.

Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 17, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

  • Expansion of medical marijuana
    (Statehouse News Bureau) — The number of medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio will be more than doubling soon after the Ohio Board of Pharmacy approved 70 new licenses. And three more will be approved soon.
  • Amtrak in Ohio
    (Columbus Dispatch) — Amtrak railroad services could be expanding in Ohio. The new routes would connect Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton, and Cincinnati. It is estimated to cost about $100 million to build. Amtrak says they would cover construction and operating costs for five years and then split the remaining costs with the state. State officials emphasize that the Amtrak expansion is not set in stone, but did say they are exploring the option.
  • Gorceryland donation
    (WYSO) — The owners of a south Springfield market have announced they will donate the store's first year's profits back to the community. Groceryland opened last year at the location of a former Kroger supermarket on South Limestone Street.

