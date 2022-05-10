WYSO Morning News Update: Joe Blystone questions integrity of Ohio's primary election; income tax issues for Beavercreek and Trotwood
Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 10, 2022:
- Yost on Heartbeat bill
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio will almost certainly have strict limitations on abortion if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, even if Republican lawmakers haven’t passed the so-called “trigger ban” on abortion that they’re considering. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost says the six-week ban known as the “heartbeat bill” was halted by a federal court because of the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey rulings that upheld abortion rights. “If Roe and Casey do in fact get overturned, then I would anticipate that we would move to lift that stay and that law passed by the general assembly would become effective.” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he would sign a total abortion ban that would be triggered by the overturning of Roe, which would make the 6 week abortion ban moot. That trigger ban is sponsored by a third of House Republicans, but there’s only been one hearing, and the Supreme Court’s decision will likely come next month.
- LaRose rebuffs Blystone claims about election
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Blystone, who came in third place in last week’s primary election, is questioning the integrity of that vote. But Ohio’s top elections chief says he’s confident the election was legitimate. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the primary vote is still being certified, but he’s confident it will prove more than 99% accurate, like most Ohio elections. “It’s not uncommon unfortunately for candidates that lose to make accusations like that but certainly if he had any evidence, we would want to see it.” Gov. Mike DeWine got twice as many votes as Blystone, and there’s been no evidence of voter fraud. But Blystone asked on social media for anyone who observed “abnormalities” while voting to report them so they can be investigated.
- Trotwood income tax issue may return
(Dayton Daily News) — Trotwood city officials say another effort to pass an income tax may come soon. The 0.5% income tax that would have funded road improvements for the city failed by only 89 votes, according to unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections. Trotwood City Manager Quincy Pope says the tax’s narrow margin of failure may indicate the City’s need to better educate residents on the ballot measure. The tax would have generated around one million dollars. The City says they may try to pass another tax as early as this November.
- Beavercreek income tax failure means cuts to city services
(Dayton Daily News) — Beavercreek residents may see cuts in City services in the wake of the most recent failure of the income tax levy. City officials placed a one percent income tax on the May ballot. It failed by almost 1200 votes. This is the fifth time the city has placed an income tax request on the ballot since 1984. The Dayton Daily News reports that city officials will discuss the nature of cuts over the next few months. City Manager Pete Landrum says revenue from the city’s current funding system can’t keep up with the increased demands from a growing population and inflation. Beavercreek is one of only three cities in Ohio that doesn’t have an income tax, relying instead on property taxes to fund many services provided by the city.
- Teen makes solo flight to Wilberforce
(WYSO) — This weekend a teenager from Chicago made a solo flight into Greene County. He’s here to visit Wilberforce University. It's a historically Black college and university that he says played a significant role in the history of Black aviation. Zaire Horton is only 16 years old but he’s already got a license to fly. Horton said he flew here to show young people with socioeconomic barriers can have a career in aviation. And he also wants to recognize Wilberforce's historic efforts to make aviation more accessible. In the late 1930s, Wilberforce lobbied President Franklin Roosevelt to allow Black pilots to participate in a government sponsored training program. FDR agreed. And historians say that move led to more Black people in aviation. "We just figured that it would be a great idea to, you know, just bring up the history, first of all, because this history hasn't been talked about," Horton said. His next stop is Alabama to visit Tuskegee University.
- Ohio GOP asks high court to pause map fight for 2022 vote
(AP) — Ohio’s Republican leaders want to call a timeout in the battle over state legislative maps — at least until after the midterm elections this fall. They asked the state’s high court on Monday to pause the back-and-forth with voting rights and Democratic groups. The request came in a legal battle that has left the state nearly halfway into the year without a firm date for its Statehouse primaries. The Ohio Redistricting Commission voted last week to resubmit its third iteration of the maps to the Ohio Supreme Court, which had already tossed them as gerrymandered.