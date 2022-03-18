© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

LaRose: May 3 ballot won't include House, Senate races after Ohio Supreme Court ruling

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published March 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
Karen Kasler
/

The letter from LaRose to Ohio's elected officials marked further fallout from Wednesday’s late night decision by the Ohio Supreme Court to throw out House and Senate maps as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The state’s top elections official says he’s determined a full primary will not happen on May 3.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) has notified the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate and Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) that because of the court’s rejection of the House and Senate maps, those races can’t appear on the May 3 primary ballot.

LaRose’s letter blames what he calls “a cascading series of delays beyond our control” such as late census data, opponent lawsuit and out of state special interests.

But LaRose, DeWine, Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) and House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) are all Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission and voted for the maps that have been tossed out.

While LaRose says the legislature must come up with a new date for the legislative races, the other statewide races will go forward on May 3.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
