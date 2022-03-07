Amazon partners with Clark State Community College to expand educational program

On Friday, Clark State College announced it’s been selected by Amazon as 1 of 10 colleges in its Career Choice Ohio Program.

“We are excited to help Amazon's commitment to their employees by being a partner in their Career Choice Ohio program,” said Dr. Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs at Clark State. “Clark State is committed to providing high-quality educational programs and services that emphasize student and community success. Amazon is supporting their employees by creating paths to career success through continued education. This partnership is a win-win for students and the community.”

Amazon employees in Ohio will have access to education from 10 local education partners as well as national online education providers.

"When employers invest in upskilling their people through training and education, it benefits those employees as well as Ohio's economy by building a workforce pipeline for the present and the future," said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. "I applaud this investment and partnership with colleges and universities to ensure that Ohio is addressing skills gaps and moving more of its citizens into rewarding careers."

Career Choice has provided education to more than 50,000 workers, including English language proficiency and GED programs.

The program offers fully-funded college tuition. Employees are eligible after 90 days of employment and can participate every year they work at Amazon.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.