Ohio House passes bill to prevent governments from restricting gun sales in areas experiencing unrest

Neither the state nor any Ohio city has closed gun stores in an emergency. But Republican Representative Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster) says gun stores in other states were temporarily closed in the summer of 2020 because of COVID and protests. And he said courts allowed it. He says his bill would make it clear that Ohio’s elected officials cannot do the same.

“We can’t afford to be complacent in Ohio and assume that these things won’t happen here in the future,” Wiggam says.

Democrats, like Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Cincinnati), voted against the bill, citing opposition by police organizations. She says this legislation would prevent local law enforcement from temporarily restricting firearms in areas experiencing unrest or riots.

“This is an extreme overreach and certainly inserts big government into a place where our local municipalities know best,” Miranda says.

Democrats tried unsuccessfully to pass an amendment that would have merely allowed people to renew concealed carry licenses during an emergency. The legislation now goes to the Ohio Senate.

