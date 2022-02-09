Final preparations are being made for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland

Cleveland will, once again, be in the spotlight as it hosts the 2022 NBA All-Star game on February 20, 2022. And organizers have planned a host of activities for the entire weekend.

Destination Cleveland / Destination Cleveland Events during All-Star Weekend

Cavaliers Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse CEO Len Komoroski says the event includes the game a concert and an expo.

“215 countries and territories will receive this in terms of a broadcast perspective and about 2 billion people will consume All-Star content when you think about including digital media so this truly is a window to the world," Komoroski says.

Organizers say they’ve been working to ensure streets are passable for pedestrians if bad weather hits. And they've been working with downtown businesses to provide special events during the weekend. Some businesses had wanted to stay open until 4 a.m. but that request was denied by the city in all cases except for 8 downtown hotels. Those facilities will be allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. so they can feed people who are working earlier in the morning.

Attendees inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will be required to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative covid test. More details on that can be found here.

The Ohio Department of Development awarded a $1.8 million dollar grant to the Cleveland Sports Commission in what Director Lydia Mihalik calls "pretty standard." Gilbert says there are 400-500 private events will be going on during the weekend, contributing dollars back to the local economy.

