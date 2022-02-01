Close money race for Ohio Democrats running for governor, but a clear winner for Republicans

The candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for governor raised close to the same amount of money in the last six months. But the fundraising race on the Republican side was no contest.

In reports filed with the Secretary of State on Monday, former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley raised $1,261,985.53 and has $1,770,157.39 cash on hand. Former Cincinnati mayor John Craney just behind, raising $1,048,989.17 and holding $1,905,289.75 in cash.

Republican former Congressman Jim Renacci has $4,112,822.58 in the bank, but that includes a $4.8 million loan he made to himself. And he raised just $148,723.81. Central Ohio farmer and businessman Joe Blystone raised $314,447.52, more than twice that, but only has $214,312.03 cash. But incumbent Mike DeWine raised $3,300,367.66, and has $9,204,068.06 in the bank – which his campaign says is the largest cash-on-hand balance of any incumbent governor at this point of a campaign.

Republican candidates for the Statehouse and Ohio Supreme Court are dramatically outpacing their Democratic opponents.

The Ohio House Republican Alliance, which raises money for the 64 House Republicans, brought in $1,318,998.37 in the last six months, and has $1,299,221.21 on hand. But the Ohio House Democratic Campaign Committee, which brings in money for the 35 Democrats, raised $128,195.53 and has $249,319.87 on hand.

The Republican Senate Campaign Committee, fundraising for the 25 Senate Republicans, took in $1,744,807.06 and now has $3,774,504.06 cash on hand. The Ohio Senate Democrats, representing eight Democrats in the Senate, reported raising $160,415.02 and has $204,284.09 in the bank.

The story is similar for the three Republicans running for the Ohio Supreme Court. Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer and Sharon Kennedy, raised $1.1 million.

DeWine: raised $383,673.00 with $355,956.77 cash on hand

Fischer: raised $195,551.52 with $179,095.68 cash on hand

Kennedy: $539,386.00 with $544,121.37 cash on hand



Democratic Justice Jennifer Brunner, Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison and First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas raised $189,000.

Brunner: raised $162,676.66 with $117,891.54 cash on hand

Jamison: raised $23,873.00 with $18,618.33 cash on hand

Zayas: raised $3,000 with $19,030.57 cash on hand

Brunner and Kennedy are facing each other for Chief Justice. Fischer will face Jamison, and Zayas is hoping to unseat DeWine.

