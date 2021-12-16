Ohio Senate passes bill to change the process for challenging local property tax assessments

The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that would limit the way local governments contest property values when assessing taxes.

Republican Sen. Lou Blessing III (R-Colerain Township) describes it as "a bill that brings balance to the property valuation complaint and challenge process.” He said the current system hurts businesses and homeowners by allowing unexpected tax increases. And he says this bill will make sure taxpayers who challenge their assessments have a fair shot of winning those appeals.

But Franklin County Auditor Mike Stinziano says the bill goes too far. Stinziano, a Democrat, says some of the changes skew the appraisal and revision process.

“And if that appraised value isn’t captured correctly, it has the consequence of other property owners having to make up that difference," Stinziano says.

Stinziano explains the goal should be to make sure everyone pays their fair share. And if that doesn't happen, he says those who are paying their taxes in full might end up paying higher property taxes.

The Ohio House will have to concur with the Senate's changes to the bill. Then it will head to Governor Mike DeWine's desk for his approval.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.