Celebrate Earth Day by recycling Styrofoam

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22. What better way to celebrate it than recycling Styrofoam?

The City of Huber Heights, Montgomery County Environmental Services, and Eco Development are sponsoring a free Styrofoam Recycling Event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Rose Music Center’s west parking lot.

People and businesses are invited to bring Styrofoam to the event for recycling, and keep it out of the environment.

Only white Styrofoam is accepted. Used Styrofoam food containers cannot be accepted due to contamination. Small Styrofoam pieces like packing peanuts must be in clear plastic bags.

