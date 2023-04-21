© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Celebrate Earth Day by recycling Styrofoam

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published April 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
styrofoam.jpg
John Laudun
/
Flickr
People and companies are invited to recycle their Styrofoam at the Rose Music Center's west parking lot Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22. What better way to celebrate it than recycling Styrofoam?

The City of Huber Heights, Montgomery County Environmental Services, and Eco Development are sponsoring a free Styrofoam Recycling Event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Rose Music Center’s west parking lot.

People and businesses are invited to bring Styrofoam to the event for recycling, and keep it out of the environment.

Only white Styrofoam is accepted. Used Styrofoam food containers cannot be accepted due to contamination. Small Styrofoam pieces like packing peanuts must be in clear plastic bags.

Local and Statewide News recyclingStyrofoamEnvironment
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
