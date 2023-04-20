Dayton, Ohio leaders discuss priorities with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this week, business leaders from the Dayton, Ohio region traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with federal leaders. At the annual Fly-In, organized by the Dayton Development Coalition, nearly 200 business and community leaders from the region met with elected officials to discuss their economic and legislative priorities.

The talks also included local federal facilities, such as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Springfield Air National Guard Base, the Dayton VA Medical Center and the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park.

Michael Gessel, the Vice President for Federal Government Programs at the Dayton Development Coalition, explained the significance of the fly-in, saying, “The fly- in is an opportunity for Dayton’s business leaders to come to Washington and to learn more about the processes that are so important to the economic development of Dayton,” Gessel said.

Keynote speakers at the event included Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, Michael Bonacum, the Business Development Lead of Advanced Products at GE Edison Works and John Simmons, the Founder and Managing Partner of The Roosevelt Group.