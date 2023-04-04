'We make it easy to vote and hard to cheat' More restrictions under Ohio’s new voting ID law

This week, Ohio’s new voter ID law goes into effect. Supporters insist it will prevent voter fraud and promote fair elections.

For most residents who use their driver’s license when registering to vote and checking in at the polls, very little will change.

“Voter fraud is rare in Ohio and voter suppression is exceedingly rare in Ohio too,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.

However, many Republican state legislators believe more safeguards are needed. In January, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law new voter ID requirements. The law takes effect this Friday, April 7.

Now voters must show a current state or federally issued photo ID. This includes:



an Ohio driver’s license

a state ID card

a U.S. passport or a passport card

a military ID for active service people or a VA ID card

For people newly applying for a driver’s license — they can use the interim identification form given by the BMV.

“This is a very broad and wide reaching legislation that I’m fearful could lead to voter suppression,” Brandon McClain said.

He’s the Montgomery County Recorder, a Democrat, as well as a veteran. From 2003-2009 he served in the Army National Guard and in the Reserves.

“We have veterans temporarily homeless, veterans who have been subjected to domestic violence where they were unable to keep track of other credentials,” McClain explained. “For many of the veterans I’ve talked to, their concern is that they no longer have a valid driver's license. So the only form of ID they have is their veteran identification card.”

Brandon McClain / Montgomery County Mock up of veteran ID cards McClain gives to Montgomery County veterans. Under Ohio's new voting ID law, these can no longer be used by vets if they want to vote.

In 2018, McClain launched a program creating photo ID cards for veterans living in Montgomery County — connecting them to area earned benefits. “Whether that be store discounts, service credit hours, or a version of state ID for them to vote with.”

His office has given out about 2,500 cards. According to McClain, similar programs exist in more than 40 other Ohio counties. But now these county veterans’ cards will no longer be an acceptable form of photo ID for voting.

LaRose is a Republican and also a veteran. He doesn’t see a problem. He contends veterans should have shown some kind of state or federal ID to get the county card.

If a veteran has no acceptable photo ID and they want to vote, then “request an absentee ballot and vote from your own home, you can use the last four of your Social Security number to validate your identity," recommended LaRose. “So you don't need to show a physical ID card, of course, when you vote absentee.”

With regard to absentee ballots, McClain doesn’t like that the legislature shortened the grace period for overseas active service members and people living abroad to return their forms.

“Active duty soldiers could potentially be disenfranchised of their right to vote, because before where there was a late arriving grace period of ten days, it has now been limited to four days,” McClain complained.

On this point, LaRose agrees with McClain.

“The state legislature made this choice,” LaRose said. “I told them flat out during the period that they were working on and debating this legislation that I did not support this change and I wanted to keep the ten days that Ohio has had. Nonetheless, the state legislature made this choice. I did not ask for it. The boards of elections did not ask for it.”

“We make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. And that’s something all Ohioans should be proud of." Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose

According to LaRose, absentee ballots have already been mailed to service members stationed overseas, as well as Ohio residents working or studying abroad. They have 46-days to return their forms before election day. However, they can get their ballot faster.

“We can email you the ballot. You then have to print it and sign it and physically return it, but it cuts down that mail transit time,” LaRose said.

Yet, McClain fears financial barriers may still disenfranchise veterans and others.

“The city of Dayton is one that is suffering a great deal with poverty,” McClain said. “We have a lot of individuals who may have some financial difficulties that may be veterans specifically at a time when they don't have resources to obtain additional documentation and as such could potentially be left out.”

But LaRose emphasizes Ohio’s new ID law enables people to get a state ID free of charge. After April 7, anyone can get a free card at their local BMV.

“Even if you don't drive, you should have a state ID, you need it in order to access government buildings, to board an aircraft, to purchase certain age restricted items, even if you want to buy — for example, a decongestant from the grocery store because you've got a cold or something, you need to have an ID for that,” LaRose explained.

Meanwhile, McClain worries many people don’t know about nor understand Ohio’s new voter ID law. But LaRose is confident people easily adjust to the changes. Overall he stated Ohio’s elections are secure.

“We make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. And that’s something all Ohioans should be proud of,” LaRose said.

Early in-person voting runs through April 30. The May Primary is May 2.