Tandem running helps blind Dayton man rediscover joy

Sunday morning outside of the Xenia YMCA, music blasts from huge outdoor speakers. More than 800 runners gather for races hosted by the Ohio River Road Runners Club.

Some compete in the10K, others in the half and the more elite athletes going all in for the full 26.2 mile marathon. Among them is U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jose Centeno — an avid runner until glaucoma took his sight in 2015.

“I’m blind on my right eye and then on my left eye I see shadows. So doing a half marathon on my own is impossible.”

1 of 2 — frontwalk.jpg Jose Centeno and Dr. Tim Morand walk to starting line tethered arm to arm. Rhonda Moore / Dayton VA 2 of 2 — A thick, plastic exercise band connects Centeno and Morand.jpg The pair run in tandem–bound arm to arm by a thick, plastic exercise band. Moran uses it to communicate with Centeno and help keep him safe. Rhonda Moore / Dayton VA

However — his optometrist, friend and running guide Dr. Tim Morand — keeps him in the race. The pair run in tandem–bound arm to arm by a thick, plastic exercise band. Moran uses it to communicate with Centeno and help keep him safe.

“There is a lot of verbal exchange going on but there is also a little tugging that goes on with the band between us,” explained Dr. Morand.

The 67-year-old Centeno is completely dependent upon Morand to help him avoid hazards.

“We ran on some streets with traffic, potholes, bicycles and runners. He tells me and he keeps me safe,” Centeno said. “Then when we would turn the corner, Tim would take my arm and smoothly guide me around the corner keeping me safe from hitting the sidewalk.”

Since 2016, the pair have competed together in eight half marathons.

JoseRunning.mp4

As they near the finish line…one more kick…Beaming with pride, they hit their goal — finishing the half marathon in two hours and twenty three minutes.

“I feel a high when I’m running. To listen to the birds and nature around me. And to feel the presence of God. I’m at peace with my life,” Centeno said.

Morand cares for patients in the Dayton VA Low Vision Clinic. He said guiding Centeno is a privilege.

“There’s something very fulfilling to help those who have served. I wouldn’t miss it,” Morand stated.

Centeno’s next half marathon is in Champaign, Illinois. His son, Patrick, will be his tandem running guide.