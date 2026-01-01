Job Posting: Broadcast Engineer

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region of southwest Ohio that includes Dayton and Springfield, with a potential broadcast audience of more than two million. Our digital offerings reach listeners all over the world. On the air continuously since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, with independent news, music and storytelling. We have been on a dynamic path of growth and change since our transition from university to community ownership in 2019.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Broadcast Engineer will manage the maintenance and repair of WYSO’s technical equipment and physical plant including the primary broadcast studios at the Union Schoolhouse in Yellow Springs, the Charles D. Berry Studio at the Arcade in downtown Dayton, and the tower/transmitter site in Bellbrook. This role will troubleshoot and solve equipment and air chain issues quickly and efficiently and serve as the primary 24/7/365 broadcast engineering emergency contact, responding to broadcast engineering emergencies or delegating appropriate staff for local on-call coverage.

The Broadcast Engineer will attend biweekly all-staff meetings and work with staff and department leaders to create and improve procedures for a multi-faceted team of broadcasters that includes staff and community members creating news, music and storytelling programming. They will act as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) legally designated “Chief Operator” for WYSO and manage technical compliance with all regulatory and governmental agencies, including the FCC and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for tower regulations.

This is a full-time, exempt position located in Ohio. Employee must reside within commuting distance to WYSO. Company policy allows for some remote work.

Exempt employees are expected to work the appropriate and necessary time to complete assignments and related tasks on schedule. Typical working hours and days are Monday – Friday 9 am – 5 pm, although this role will require occasional evening and weekend hours.

This position reports to the WYSO general manager and does not have direct reports. However, at various times this position may hire and manage relevant contractors.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 5 years of experience in broadcast engineering with proven leadership and supervisory experience.

Technical knowledge of internet streaming devices, digital IP audio/video record and play-out systems especially Wheatstone’s IP Audio Network, non-linear editors, production switchers, routing switchers, encoders, decoders, automation and server/file storage systems.

Experience with digital broadcast transmitters, satellite systems, and content distribution workflows.

Strong understanding of computer networking and IT infrastructure.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to perform under pressure.

Physical capability to lift up to 50 lbs., work on rooftops, and in confined spaces as needed.

Commitment to ongoing professional development in emerging broadcast and IT technologies.

Relevant degree(s) in Broadcast, Telecommunications, or Electronic Engineering technology.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Salary range is $70,000 to $80,000, commensurate with experience

Benefits include health/dental/vision insurance; paid holidays, paid vacation, and paid sick leave; 401(k) company match up to 5% of annual salary; HSA with annual company grant. This is an FLSA exempt position.

ABOUT WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. 70,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website. We have 22 full-time staff, paid interns, and dozens of volunteer producers and hosts. WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with equity as one of our core values. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply.

ABOUT THE GEM CITY

Dayton, Ohio (“The Gem City”), where once upon a time two brothers who ran a bicycle shop dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians that call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.

HOW TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume (including contact information for three references familiar with your work) to Luke Dennis, general manager at ldennis@wyso.org Review of applications will begin immediately.

