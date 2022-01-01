WYSO internships are an excellent way to enhance your educational experience or post-graduation resume. These paid opportunities vary greatly from term to term depending on organizational need and the strengths and skills interns offer. We partner with interns to develop a learning experience that is engaging and beneficial.

WYSO receives far more internship applications than we could ever place in internship positions. Submitting an application does not guarantee selection for an internship. Except where noted, internships are unpaid.

To apply for an internship, click on the position description and follow the instructions:

Content Internships (paid)

Ideal for recent grads or current students of Journalism, Broadcasting, Multimedia Production, Communication, Creative Writing and many more.

WYSO Archives Internship (paid): Since its founding in 1958, WYSO’s operations have primarily created audio recordings on various formats, in addition to program guides, posters, correspondence, reports, photographs, and other documents. The archives intern will primarily help process materials related to WYSO’s Civil Rights Oral History Project, including research, transcription, and preparation of metadata for a small but growing collection of oral history recordings that will be made available on the station’s and Greene County Public Library’s websites using CONTENTdm. Applications are not being accepted at this time. Please check back.

News department internships (paid): Learn how an NPR news station works! We’re looking for talented applicants from local universities interested in journalism and public media to help support our growing team. Applications are being accepted at this time. Click here for more information and how to apply.

Business/Development Internships (paid)