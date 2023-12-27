Losing sleep over binge watching shows and online shopping? New survey finds 75% of U.S. adults do

More than three-fourths of Americans lose sleep because of digital distractions, according to a new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Experts say that can be harmful for people's health.

More than 90% of the adults surveyed said they have lost sleep due to binge watching television and 75% said they have lost sleep because of online shopping.

The results reflect an online survey by AASM of 2,005 adults in the U.S.

“Bedtime procrastination is a common problem, as people often stay up later than intended while binge-watching a program or shopping online,” said Dr. Alexandre Abreu, a sleep medicine physician and spokesperson for the AASM, in a news release. “It’s important to prioritize sleep so that you can feel good and perform your best throughout the day.”

Digital distraction can lead to mental and emotional health issues due to sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality, experts say. Lack of sleep can be behind physical issues like a weaker immune system.

Research also suggests that there is a connection between sleep and weight gain. Lack of sleep impacts the hormones that regulate our appetite and metabolism. One study found that people who sleep less, consume more calories.

“The findings suggest that improving and maintaining adequate sleep duration could reduce weight and be a viable intervention for obesity prevention and weight loss programs,” the study authors wrote.

Doctors say our bodies need sleep so that our cardiovascular system can rest. Not getting enough sleep can lead to an increased risk of chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

The American Heart Association recommends 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

To achieve better sleep, the AASM recommends disconnecting from devices at night, keeping phones in a separate room and turning off push notifications.

