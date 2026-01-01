Job Posting: Grants and Business Support Coordinator

Full-Time, In-Person

November 2026

WYSO Public Radio is the NPR affiliate for a 14-county region in Southwest Ohio, including Dayton and Springfield, with a potential audience of more than two million. We transitioned from university to community ownership in 2019 and moved into new headquarters in 2026. On the air since 1958, we’re a funky, hybrid format, serving our community with independent news, music, storytelling and preservation.

Reporting to the Development Director, the Grants and Business Support Coordinator plays an important role in sustaining and growing WYSO's revenue. This position supports two key areas of the organization's fundraising and revenue operations: grants and business support.

On the grants side, the coordinator researches funding opportunities, develops compelling proposals, manages application timelines, and coordinates reporting for awarded grants. On the business support side, they provide essential administrative and operational support, including managing underwriting schedules, entering sponsorship contracts, coordinating client materials, and tracking revenue activity.

The ideal candidate is an organized, detail-oriented communicator who enjoys writing, managing multiple projects, building relationships, and supporting the work of a mission-driven public media organization.

Essential Functions - Grants

● Grant Process Management: In coordination with the Development Director,

set strategy for each funder, including collecting necessary supplementary information from WYSO staff.

● Proposal Development: Write clear, persuasive, and well-structured grant proposals, letters of inquiry, and case statements.

● Deadline Management: Maintain a master grant calendar to track submission deadlines, reporting requirements, and follow-ups.

● Post-Award Reporting: Draft progress reports, outcome summaries, and compliance documentation for active grants.

Essential Functions - Business Support

● Broadcast Traffic Management: Create and manage daily broadcast logs where business support clients are acknowledged; and schedule WYSO in-house promotional spots, including for special events and fundraising needs.

● Contract Entry: Enter underwriting, digital and sponsorship contracts into WYSO’s CRM.

● Revenue Tracking: Pull aging and revenue reports, and update master spreadsheets daily to track goals and progress.

● Digital Collateral: Collect digital collateral from clients.

● Ticket Giveaways: Coordinate ticket giveaways in collaboration with Business

Support clients

● Music Channel Underwriting: Prepare and schedule underwriting for WYSO’s designated 24/7 digital music channel, Novaphonic.

● Other duties as assigned, including supporting the marketing needs of WYSO’s Business Support department.

Required Qualifications

● Understanding of the mission and values of public media organizations, with the ability to effectively communicate and promote that mission to community partners, donors, and other stakeholders.

● Ability to work respectfully and collaboratively with internal staff, external community partners, and diverse stakeholders.

● Strong written and verbal communication skills.

● Excellent organizational, time management, and teamwork skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

● Relevant professional experience or a bachelor's degree in English, Communications, Journalism, Nonprofit Management, or a related field. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.

Preferred Qualifications

● Proficiency in Google Workspace.

● Familiarity with grant research databases.

● Experience navigating and using customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

● Experience in nonprofit development, fundraising, grant writing, or community engagement.

Compensation Package

● Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance coverage available from the first day of employment (75% paid by WYSO)

● WYSO paid life, AD&D, and STD/LTD insurance

● Annual HSA Grants (if on high deductible plan)

● Retirement plans matched up to 5% by WYSO

● Three weeks of paid vacation per year

● Ten paid holidays per year

● Generous sick leave policy

● Salary range: $50-60K, commensurate with experience.

About WYSO

WYSO enjoys strong support from listeners and local businesses. Over 60,000 listeners tune in every week, and thousands more regularly interact with our website.

Contributed revenues have doubled since 2012. We have 23 full-time staff, paid interns, and dozens of contractors and volunteer producers and hosts.

WYSO is an Equal Opportunity Employer with equity as a core value of our organization. We want our staff to reflect the community we serve. As such, people from all backgrounds, communities, races, religions, and expressed genders are encouraged to apply.

About Yellow Springs and the Gem City

Yellow Springs, Ohio, is a small village with an outsized reputation for creativity, curiosity, and community. Known for its vibrant arts scene, independent spirit, and natural beauty, Yellow Springs is a place where ideas, culture, and civic engagement thrive. Home to artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and changemakers, the village offers a unique blend of small-town warmth and progressive energy.

Dayton, Ohio ("The Gem City"), just west of Yellow Springs and the place where two brothers who ran a bicycle shop once dreamed up powered flight, continues to be a place where good ideas grow into reality. It’s a city busy reinventing itself. This twin sense of possibility and reinvention makes it a great place to live, in our opinion. WYSO is a beloved and respected member of this community because we amplify the voices of the people, organizations, and musicians who call Dayton home. Although we’re proud to share national and international stories from NPR, the BBC, and others, it’s the creation of local content that drives everything we do.

To Apply

Submit a cover letter and resume (including contact information for three references familiar with your work), to Angie Peach, Development Director at apeach@wyso.org.

Review of applications will begin immediately.