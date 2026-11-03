Latest 2026 election results for the Miami Valley

Dayton and Miami Valley voters are weighing in on a host of local issues and candidates in the 2026 General Election.

These are the early, unofficial returns in Miami, Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties as of Tuesday night.

Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots still need to be counted. Also, remember that a candidate’s early advantage can shift as more places report results.

For the results for Ohio governor and other statewide races, click here.

Clark

According to early, unofficial returns as of 8 p.m.:

Clark County Commission: Sasha Rittenhouse got 48% compared to Bradley Soles with 52%.

For the other commission seat, Seth Evans has 45% compared to Greg Kaffenbarger's 55%.

Clark Shawnee Schools: 39% for the 0.5% income tax and 61% against.

Southeastern Local Schools: 41% for the 0.5% income tax and 59% against.

New Carlisle Fire and EMS: 48% for the 0.5% income tax and 52% against.

Greene

According to early, unofficial returns as of 8 p.m.:

Beavercreek income tax: 54% against the income tax and 46% for it.

Montgomery

According to early, unofficial returns as of 8 p.m.:

Montgomery County Commissioner: Republican Margie Christie has 28% compared to Democrat Carolyn Rice's 72%.

Dayton Public Schools: 52% for the 7 mill levy and 48% against.

Miamisburg City School District: 38% for the 0.5% income tax and 72% against.

Northridge Local Schools: 35% for the levy and 65% against

Miami County

According to early, unofficial returns as of 8 p.m.:

Piqua Charter Amendment: 67% in favor of an amendment to prohibit building data centers, and 33% against.

Miami County Commission: Ted Mercer has 61% of the votes and William Whitten has 39%.

Miami County Park District: 60% for the levy and 40% against the levy.

Piqua Recall Ward 1:

77% for the recall

50% for Jim Sheats compared to 50% for Alexander Hessler, to succeed the current commissioner

Piqua Recall Race 2:

76% for the recall

100% for Damon Wilson to succeed the current commissioner

Piqua Recall Race 3:

76% for the recall

100% for Kim Heisler to succeed the current commissioner

Ohio General Assembly

According to early, unofficial returns as of 8:30 p.m.:

State Senator (5th District):

Democrat Jeffrey Harris 61%

Republican Phil Plummer 39%

State Representative (36th District):

Chuck Horn 2%

Democrat Rose Lounsbury 70%

Republican Andrea White 28%

State Representative (37th District):

Democrat Tom Herner 61%

Republican Tom Young: 39%

State Representative (39th District):

Republican Mark Campbell 37%

Democrat Daquan Neal 63%

State Representative (40th District):

Republican Rodney Creech with 58%

Democrat Timothy Hornbacker 38%

Joshua Umbaugh 4%

State Representative (70th District):

Republican Brian Lampton 47%

Democrat Kim McCarthy 53%

State Representative (71th District):

Republican Levi Dean 54%

Democrat Krista Magaw 45%

State Representative (74th District):

Democraft Darrell Jackson 56%

Republican Bernard Willis 44%

State Representative (80th District):

Republican Johnathan Newman 59%

Katie Koehler Wagner 41%