U.S. House passes bill to extend protections for Haitian immigrants

The U.S. House has voted to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti. It's the legal pathway thousands of Haitian immigrants have taken to come to Springfield and to the rest of the country.

The vote was 224-204, including 10 Republicans who joined all of the Democrats. Ohio Representatives Mike Carey and Mike Turner voted in favor of this bill.

This action impacts an estimated 350,000 Haitians in the United States, including thousands across Ohio. The Trump administration had scheduled their Temporary Protected Status to end on Feb. 3. However, a district judge delayed that action while a lawsuit makes its way through the legal system.

An estimated 12,000-15,000 Haitians live in Springfield, many have TPS. In a statement, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said congress' vote recognizes supporting Haitian immigrants also supports the communities where they've re-settled.

“This vote represents an important step toward providing stability and certainty for families who are already contributing members of communities across the country, including here in Springfield. Many Haitian residents are working, paying taxes, raising families and helping meet critical workforce needs in healthcare, manufacturing and other essential industries," said Rue.

The Department of Homeland Security grants TPS to nations negatively impacted by natural disasters, violent armed conflicts and other unsafe conditions. This offers nationals from these countries a safe entrance into the United States for a limited time.

In 2010, President Obama extended TPS to Haiti following a devastating earthquake in the already economically fragile nation. The disaster left an estimated 220,000 dead and 1.5 million people displaced. Later, both the Biden and the first Trump administrations extended TPS for this nation.

The vote was forced by a rare discharge petition led by Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. This move bypassed House leadership and brought the bill directly to the floor. Supporters argue the extension is necessary because of the worsening security situation and violence in Haiti.

The bill would extend TPS until April 2029. It now moves to the U.S. Senate. According to the White House, if the Senate passes this bill, President Donald Trump will veto it.

However, Rue credits the Haitian immigrants for bolstering Springfield as well as other cities. "When people who are already part of our neighborhoods and economy are able to live and work without fear of sudden disruption, it benefits the entire community," said Rue. "We will continue to follow the federal process closely and remain committed to supporting a strong, stable and welcoming Springfield for all who call it home.”

On April 29, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on a national lawsuit against the Trump Administration regarding the TPS status of Haiti and Syria. The goal of the lawsuit is to prevent the immediate deportation of an estimated 6,000 Syrians and 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS. The high court is expected to render a decision by June.