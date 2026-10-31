Leftover pumpkins can be donated to feed Carriage Hill Metropark farm animals

Five Rivers MetroParks reports that a billion pounds of pumpkins typically end up in the landfill during the fall.

That’s why the parks are making an effort to reduce the excess of gourds left in the trash after Halloween.

Those with pumpkins they wish to discard after the holiday can drop them off at Carriage Hill Metropark to be composted. Starting Oct. 19, pumpkins are being accepted at a drop-off bin at Carriage Hill.

Donated pumpkins will also be given to animals on the farm as a snack.

MetroParks staff ask that donations not contain any chemicals, wax, glitter or paint.

