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Leftover pumpkins can be donated to feed Carriage Hill Metropark farm animals

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published October 31, 2026 at 8:49 AM EDT
Starting Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, pumpkins will be accepted at a drop-off bin at Carriage Hill MetroPark
Five Rivers MetroParks
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Contributed
Starting Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, pumpkins will be accepted at a drop-off bin at Carriage Hill MetroPark

Five Rivers MetroParks reports that a billion pounds of pumpkins typically end up in the landfill during the fall.

That’s why the parks are making an effort to reduce the excess of gourds left in the trash after Halloween.

Those with pumpkins they wish to discard after the holiday can drop them off at Carriage Hill Metropark to be composted. Starting Oct. 19, pumpkins are being accepted at a drop-off bin at Carriage Hill.

Donated pumpkins will also be given to animals on the farm as a snack.

MetroParks staff ask that donations not contain any chemicals, wax, glitter or paint.
Tags
Food & Agriculture Five Rivers MetroParks
Shay Frank
Shay Frank (she/her) was born and raised in Dayton. She joined WYSO as food insecurity and agriculture reporter in 2024, after freelancing for the news department for three years.
See stories by Shay Frank