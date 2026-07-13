Public can weigh in this week on Cleveland-Cliffs' draft air permit for Middletown plant

The public has the rest of the week to weigh in on a draft of an air permit for Cleveland-Cliffs to allow and regulate emissions from a proposed project in Middletown.

The Ohio EPA is taking public comments on the draft air permit until 11:59 p.m. July 18.

Earlier this year, Cleveland-Cliffs submitted an application to refurbish its coal-fired blast furnace and install a co-generation plant to reuse the excess gas to create steam and energy for use on site. The draft was published on June 9.

WYSO previously reported the company likely hopes to use grant money meant for decarbonization for this proposal instead.

That’s after the company walked back a plan to replace its coal-fired furnace with hydrogen-ready technology last year.

Patricia Persico, senior director of corporate communications, told the Journal-News that Cliffs is “actively working (with) President Trump’s U.S. Department of Energy, under the leadership of Secretary Wright, on DOE’s involvement in this transitional steel mill investment. We plan to release more information on DOE’s support for the Middletown Works investment soon.”

The draft air permit indicates there will be “significant emissions increases” for six air pollutants after the proposed components are installed.

Comments can be submitted by mail to DAPC, Southwest Ohio Air Quality Authority, 1701 Patricia McCollum Way, Cincinnati, OH 45237, or online .