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City of Xenia will annex Central State main campus

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 29, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT
Two students walk past the letters C S U which are on the wall in a university building.
Central State University
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Central State University
Central State University is taking steps to reign in spending amid a budget shortfall. CONTRIBUTED

The city of Xenia plans to annex Central State University's main campus.

After 10 years of conversations and negotiations, both parties finally agree about annexation.

The annexation of the university's 327 acres in Wilberforce became effective on Sept. 24, after Greene County Commissioners cast their approving votes. Central State's Dayton campus is not a part of this annexation.

Under this agreement, Central State will retain responsibility for its transportation and utility infrastructure and maintain its campus police force. The city will continue providing water and sanitary sewer services but at residential rates, as well as providing fire and EMS as a standard service for the campus.

Since the 1930s, the city has provided water and sewer services to the university–paying a non-resident surcharge. For more than 15 years, it’s supplied contractual fire/EMS services.

This arrangement benefits Xenia by expanding its tax base. All Central State employees on campus and those permanently residing at the school will be subject to the city’s 2.25% income tax.

Under this annexation agreement, the university will retain responsibility for its transportation and utility infrastructure and maintain its campus police force, while the city would continue to provide water and sanitary sewer services but at residential rates, as well as provide fire and emergency medical services as a standard municipal function for the campus.

With annexation, the university's will be reduced through the elimination of both non-resident utility surcharges and contractual service expenses for fire and EMS.

Tags
Education Central State UniversityXeniaGreene County
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley