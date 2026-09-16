Historic Kettering school building will become office and community space

The Dwight L. Barnes Building on Far Hills Avenue was to be torn down because it was too expensive to rehabilitate. But Kettering City Manager Matt Greeson said that changed when a local philanthropic organization stepped forward.

"What really changed is that partners came forward, most importantly, the Schiewetz Foundation, led by Rick and Jane Schwartz, who said we would like to contribute to and help support initially just renovating and preserving the building," Greeson said.

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The revitalization is being designed by Dublin, Ohio-based COhatch, which will provide dozens of office spaces, several corporate suites, and meeting rooms for organizations. They will also restore the gymnasium and auditorium.

COhatch co-founder Matt Davis hopes to have activity at the building seven days a week.

"Our members and the public will have access to shoot hoops with their kids on a Saturday or Sunday or play pickleball or have their daughter's dance recital in a historic auditorium as well as partner with a bunch of like the local arts community and have different community events inside those spaces as well," Davis said.

Davis said they will not only keep the outer structure as it is but restore it and add new windows, new roof and some additional parking.

Janet Brumfield / IdealPRplus A hallway of the Dwight L Barnes building.

The Barnes building will continue to be owned by the Kettering City School District, which will return their offices to the building once renovations are completed.

Companies and nonprofits can now apply for space in the Barnes building.

Developers home to wrap up the $16.5 million project by early 2028.

The building was built in 1929 as the high school for Van Buren Township, and later the City of Kettering. The building became the city’s junior high school in 1959 and was named the Dwight L. Barnes Building after the school superintendent. It then served as the offices for the Kettering School District.

