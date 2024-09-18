Wright State enrollment increases 3rd year in a row

Wright State University’s enrollment is up for the third year in a row.

Since 2021, the student population has grown by more than 40%.

Wright State said in an announcement that the school welcomed 2,012 first-time undergraduate students for the fall 2024 semester, compared to 1,394 students in the fall of 2021 and 1,713 last year.

More than 40% of them are Pell grant recipients, topping the national average for universities.

Nursing is the most popular major for new students this fall, according to the university.

For the fall semester, the total student headcount at Wright State’s Dayton and Lake campuses is 11,822, a 7.12% increase from last fall’s headcount of 11,036.

"We are experiencing enrollment growth at a time when national, state, and local enrollment trends are moving the other way,” Susan Schaurer, vice president for enrollment management, said in a statement. “Our fall enrollment is another indicator of Wright State’s continued momentum and success.

