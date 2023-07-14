Central State University students learn first hand about housing inequity

This summer — three Central State University students are learning first-hand the difficulties of securing affordable housing.

Prinesha Smith, a junior double-majoring in psychology and criminal justice; Ti’Aja Perry, a senior graduating in the fall of 2023, double majoring in political science and criminal justice; and Alanna Bryant, a junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing — are living and working in Columbus. Each day, they report to the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, the city’s public housing agency, where they help the city’s underserved population navigate complex housing issues.

Debbie Alberico is a CSU spokesperson. She said the students are also developing critical thinking skills applicable to any profession.

“It’s good for the students to learn how to empathize with the person they’re working with,” Alberico explained. “Also to use their academic skills and their common sense skills to help the person resolve the problem.”

During this comprehensive experience — CSU students interact with housing industry leaders in the Columbus area to better understand the need for housing equity.

“The students, they’re working in housing, in psychology, in criminal justice, in housing vouchers, in home choice for some people, they’re getting actual experience doing this job,” Alberico said.

The summer-long internship is a collaborative effort between CSU, the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and CGI Federal.