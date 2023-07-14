© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Central State University students learn first hand about housing inequity

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT
Prinesha Smith is a junior, double-majoring in psychology and criminal justice. Within her first two weeks of working with clients at the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority she worked with housing choice vouchers and attended meetings with landlords.
Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
Prinesha Smith is a junior, double-majoring in psychology and criminal justice at CSU. Within her first two weeks of working with clients at the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority she worked with housing choice vouchers and attended meetings with landlords.

This summer — three Central State University students are learning first-hand the difficulties of securing affordable housing.

Prinesha Smith, a junior double-majoring in psychology and criminal justice; Ti’Aja Perry, a senior graduating in the fall of 2023, double majoring in political science and criminal justice; and Alanna Bryant, a junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing — are living and working in Columbus. Each day, they report to the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, the city’s public housing agency, where they help the city’s underserved population navigate complex housing issues.

Ti’Aja Perry is a senior graduating in the fall of 2023. She's double majoring in political science and criminal justice. She's working in the Department of Resident Initiatives at the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority. She has been able to focus on project and time management.
Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ti’Aja Perry is a CSU senior graduating in the fall of 2023. She's double majoring in political science and criminal justice. She's working in the Department of Resident Initiatives at the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority. She has been able to focus on project and time management.

Debbie Alberico is a CSU spokesperson. She said the students are also developing critical thinking skills applicable to any profession.

“It’s good for the students to learn how to empathize with the person they’re working with,” Alberico explained. “Also to use their academic skills and their common sense skills to help the person resolve the problem.”

During this comprehensive experience — CSU students interact with housing industry leaders in the Columbus area to better understand the need for housing equity.

“The students, they’re working in housing, in psychology, in criminal justice, in housing vouchers, in home choice for some people, they’re getting actual experience doing this job,” Alberico said.

Alanna Bryant is a CSU junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing. This summer, she is interning with the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority. “We work on our public speaking skills, speak with guest speakers, gain insight on how to be successful in our careers, and offer support to one another.”
Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
Alanna Bryant is a CSU junior majoring in business administration with a concentration in marketing. This summer, she is interning with the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority. “We work on our public speaking skills, speak with guest speakers, gain insight on how to be successful in our careers, and offer support to one another.”

The summer-long internship is a collaborative effort between CSU, the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and CGI Federal.

Tags
Education Central State UniversityColumbusStudents
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley