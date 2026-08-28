Zombie Fest feat "Night of the Living Dead" - Dayton Dinner Theater

Zombie Fest featuring Night of the Living Dead

Wednesday, October 28 | Doors 5:45 PM | 6:00–9:00 PM

The Brightside Music & Event Venue | $37 General Admission

They're coming to get you, Barbara, and we're feeding them first.

Dayton Dinner Theater takes over The Brightside for a full-blown zombie party built around George A. Romero's 1968 landmark Night of the Living Dead. One ticket gets you dinner, live music, the movie on the big screen, and a round of undead trivia - everything short of a pulse.

On the menu: Coffin lasagna, meatballs, salad, mini hot dogs, candy, and Rice Krispie treats. Themed cocktails to be announced. Full bar and merch available for purchase.

Costumes strongly encouraged. Zombie, Halloween, horror — whatever gets you closest to shambling. Dress accordingly.

Seating: Open seating throughout. Parties of 6 or more can reserve a table in advance — email daytondinnertheater@gmail.com.

$37 admission includes food, music, movie, and trivia. Drinks and merchandise sold separately.

Location: The Brightside Music & Event Venue · 905 E. 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45402

TIMELINE:

Doors open at 5:45.

Grab a drink and settle in for food and live music from 6 to 7, when the lights go down and the dead start walking.

At intermission we break for dessert and a Halloween-and-horror edition of Name That Tune, then it's back to the farmhouse for the final act. Expect to be out by 9:15.