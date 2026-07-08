Join us Monday for the Yellow Springs Food Truck Rally, hosted by Antioch College and coordinated by MadCab Events.

Enjoy a lineup of some of the Miami Valley’s favorite food trucks, delicious desserts, live community vibes, and a beautiful evening at Antioch college campus.

One Morgan Place

Monday July 13th 5-9pm

Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and your appetite!

Food truck lineup subject to change.