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Yellow Springs Food Truck Rally

Yellow Springs Food Truck Rally

Join us Monday for the Yellow Springs Food Truck Rally, hosted by Antioch College and coordinated by MadCab Events.
Enjoy a lineup of some of the Miami Valley’s favorite food trucks, delicious desserts, live community vibes, and a beautiful evening at Antioch college campus.
One Morgan Place
Monday July 13th 5-9pm
Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and your appetite!
Food truck lineup subject to change.

Antioch College
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Madcab events
19379936105
madcabevents@gmail.com
MadCabevents.com
Antioch College
One Morgan Place
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
9375641937
fsmith@antiochcollege.edu
https://antiochcollege.edu/coretta-scott-king-center/