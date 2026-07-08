Yellow Springs Food Truck Rally
Yellow Springs Food Truck Rally
Join us Monday for the Yellow Springs Food Truck Rally, hosted by Antioch College and coordinated by MadCab Events.
Enjoy a lineup of some of the Miami Valley’s favorite food trucks, delicious desserts, live community vibes, and a beautiful evening at Antioch college campus.
One Morgan Place
Monday July 13th 5-9pm
Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and your appetite!
Food truck lineup subject to change.
Antioch College
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Madcab events
19379936105
madcabevents@gmail.com
Antioch College
One Morgan PlaceYellow Springs, Ohio 45387
9375641937
fsmith@antiochcollege.edu