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Yellow Cab Tavern Farewell Party

Yellow Cab Tavern Farewell Party

It’s time for Yellow Cab to say goodbye with one last party!
Join us Friday October 30th at 6:00 pm.

Featuring an open stage with 5-minute time slots for people to sing a song or tell a story hosted by Windsor and Paige Beller!

Followed by a DJ set from Evan, Barry and Juliet from WYSO. Then Tyebee and his band will end the night with a set/dance party!

All ages. no cover charge

Bring any photos, memories, or stories to share! Let’s cry and sing and dance together one last time!

Yellow Cab Tavern
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th St
Dayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com
https://www.yellowcabtavern.com