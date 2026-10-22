Yellow Cab Tavern Farewell Party
Yellow Cab Tavern Farewell Party
It’s time for Yellow Cab to say goodbye with one last party!
Join us Friday October 30th at 6:00 pm.
Featuring an open stage with 5-minute time slots for people to sing a song or tell a story hosted by Windsor and Paige Beller!
Followed by a DJ set from Evan, Barry and Juliet from WYSO. Then Tyebee and his band will end the night with a set/dance party!
All ages. no cover charge
Bring any photos, memories, or stories to share! Let’s cry and sing and dance together one last time!
Yellow Cab Tavern
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E 4th StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-424-3870
yellowcabtavern@gmail.com