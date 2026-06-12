World Cup Watch Parties at The Mercantile Immersive

The Mercantile Immersive, Cincinnati's only 360° multi-sensory event venue, will host a series of FIFA World Cup watch parties, beginning with the United States' match against Australia on June 19. The state-of-the-art venue will transform into an unforgettable viewing destination, featuring floor-to-ceiling immersive LED displays, dynamic sound, elevated food and beverage offerings and an energetic fan atmosphere that brings guests close to the action. Additional watch parties will take place throughout the tournament, including matches during the final weekend of Group Stage play (June 25-27) and the quarterfinals (July 9-11). Tickets include an elevated food experience, non-alcoholic beverages, cash bar, comfortable viewing & seating areas and an immersive World Cup experience unlike any other in the region.