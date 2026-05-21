Woodward Cinema Presents 'Stop Making Sense'
Woodward Cinema Presents 'Stop Making Sense'
Monday, July 13
7 doors, 7:30 show
The greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense brings to the screen Talking Heads at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983: David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison, alongside an ecstatic ensemble of supporting musicians. Renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme (Silence of the Lambs) captures the band at their exhilarating best, in this new and complete restoration from A24.
The Woodward Theater
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
The Woodward Theater
1404 Main StCincinnati, Ohio 45202
(513) 345-7981