WOODWARD CINEMA PRESENTS 40 YEARS OF F-CKIN' UP: A FILM BY NOFX

Saturday, June 21

2:30 doors, 3 show

40 Years of Fuckin' Up is Spinal Tap, but real. It's a film about the infamous, fairly un-famous, and beloved punk rock band NOFX. This is the unbelievable story about how a group of untalented drug-addled teenage punks somehow became the most successful independent band in history — and they did it haphazardly, entirely on their own.