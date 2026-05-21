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Woodward Cinema Presents 40 YEARS OF F-CKIN' UP: A FILM BY NOFX

Woodward Cinema Presents 40 YEARS OF F-CKIN' UP: A FILM BY NOFX

WOODWARD CINEMA PRESENTS 40 YEARS OF F-CKIN' UP: A FILM BY NOFX
Saturday, June 21
2:30 doors, 3 show

40 Years of Fuckin' Up is Spinal Tap, but real. It's a film about the infamous, fairly un-famous, and beloved punk rock band NOFX. This is the unbelievable story about how a group of untalented drug-addled teenage punks somehow became the most successful independent band in history — and they did it haphazardly, entirely on their own.

The Woodward Theater
02:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
The Woodward Theater
1404 Main St
Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
(513) 345-7981
https://www.woodwardtheater.com/