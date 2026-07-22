Women Empowering Woment

On Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 9:30 am – 2 pm, the Women in NAACP (A committee of the Springfield Branch of the NAACP) are hosting a workshop entitled “Women Empowering Women” at First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, Ohio. This free event is being planned to encourage women and equip them with tools to be successful in their own lives and in the community.

The Keynote Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Hattie Millender who will deliver a speech entitled, ”I Have a Voice: Can You Hear Me Now?” Her hope is to encourage and empower women to live their best lives. Other speakers will include NAACP President Denise Williams, Ms. Tiffany Wanzo, Director of WestWorks Employment Agency and Rev. Jacque Randolph, an organizer with Project Amos to speak on “Tag you're it! Time for a change.”

The workshops which will follow will include: “Finding Your Voice,” by Dr. Millender; “Civic Engagement,” Project Amos; “The Secret of Successful Budgeting," Dorwilda Willis, public accountant; and “Financial Planning,” Becky Skiles-Gorby of Edward Jones Investments.

A light lunch will be served and door prizes awarded. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Women in NAACP (WIN) is a standing committee of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) dedicated to enhancing the leadership roles of women and advocating for issues affecting women and children.

This meeting is being organized by the local WIN chapter, members of the Springfield Branch of the NAACP.

