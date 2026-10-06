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Wittenberg Series featuring Bart Ehrman, New Testament Scholar and Bestselling Author

Wittenberg Series featuring Bart Ehrman, New Testament Scholar and Bestselling Author

Recognized internationally for his scholarship on the New Testament and early Christianity, Bart D. Ehrman, M.Div., Ph.D., is the James A. Gray Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has written or edited 35 books, six of which have been New York Times bestsellers. More than 2 million copies of his books and courses have been sold. He also hosts the popular weekly podcast Misquoting Jesus with Bart Ehrman. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture, and books will be available for purchase.

Wittenberg University: Bayley Auditorium, Barbara Deer Kuss Science Center
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wittenberg University
937-327-7894
ucomm@wittenberg.edu
www.wittenberg.edu
Wittenberg University: Bayley Auditorium, Barbara Deer Kuss Science Center
315 Bill Edwards Drive
Springfield, Ohio 45501-0720
937-327-7894
ucomm@wittenberg.edu