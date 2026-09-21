Werksgiving 2026

⚡ WERKSGIVING — 20 YEARS OF THE WERKS ⚡

This year, Werksgiving gets bigger.

Join us at The Fairborn Phoenix as The Werks celebrate their 20th Anniversary with a hometown-sized night of psychedelic jams, massive sound, and BIG LASERS lighting up the Phoenix.

For two decades, The Werks have built a reputation on explosive live shows—blending rock, funk, electronic grooves, and improvisation into the kind of sets where you never quite know where the music is going next.

Now we’re bringing it all together for one hell of an anniversary celebration.

🔺 THE WERKS — 20TH ANNIVERSARY

