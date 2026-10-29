Walks in the Woods -Watercolors at the Emporium
Walks in the Woods -Watercolors at the Emporium
‘Walks in the Woods’ Watercolor Exhibit by Libby Rudolf will be on display at the Emporium from November 1 through December 30, 2026. There will be a Reception hosted by Libby and the Emporium. Please come visit the Emporium to view watercolors inspired by nature’s beauty here & beyond 🌸
Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Emporium Cafe
9379012891
Libby.Rudolf@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Libby Rudolf
Libby.Rudolf@gmail.com
Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
233 Xenia AvenueYellow Springs, Ohio 45387
937-767-7077