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Walks in the Woods -Watercolors at the Emporium

Walks in the Woods -Watercolors at the Emporium

‘Walks in the Woods’ Watercolor Exhibit by Libby Rudolf will be on display at the Emporium from November 1 through December 30, 2026. There will be a Reception hosted by Libby and the Emporium. Please come visit the Emporium to view watercolors inspired by nature’s beauty here & beyond 🌸

Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Emporium Cafe
9379012891
Libby.Rudolf@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Libby Rudolf
Libby.Rudolf@gmail.com
Emporium Wines & Underdog Cafe
233 Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
937-767-7077
https://www.emporiumwines.com/